How Generative Music Works

For his 1965 composition “It's Gonna Rain”, Steve Reich designed a generative mechanical system.

It was a system of two tape recorders.

Reich had made field recordings of speech on tape.

He made two short identical loops from his recordings. One for each tape recorder.

The tape recorders were set to slightly different speeds.

One would play a little faster than the other.

This started a phasing process. A continuously changing soundscape was generated from the short loops.

